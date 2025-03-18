Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Happy Gilmore.

Adam Sandler returns as the eponymous hockey player-turned-golfer in Happy Gilmore 2. The new clip shows Happy returning to the sport 30 years after the events of the first film.

The legendary actor is joined once again by stars including Julie Bowen, Allen Covent, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald. Other actors joining the cast include Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Nick Swardson.

As like the first film, which was released in 1996, the new film is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

In the new trailer, fans are given a glimpse as we see that Happy appears to have given up the sport, with the voiceover stating that he “hasn’t swung a club in years”. He will go up against starts such as McIlroy, Speith and Scheffler in a new tournament, with the unrefined golfer not sure if he’ll be able to match up to them.

When will Happy Gilmore 2 be released?

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025. You will need a subscription to Netflix to access the title when it drops on the streaming service. Subscriptions begin at £5.99 per month.