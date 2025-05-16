The final tragic diary entry of much-loved DJ, producer and “fragile soul” has been released by his family.

The final diary entry of a tragic DJ who took his own life have been revealed. Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - passed away in April 2018 after a battle with substance abuse and struggles with his mental health.

Described by his family as a "fragile artistic soul", the 28-year-old DJ and producer was known for hits including The Nights, Wake Me Up and Hey Brother.

After his tragic loss, his family said of the Swedish star: "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

Later, Tim's final phone call with his family was released, with the person jumping straight on a plane to see Tim in Oman - where he was on holiday - but they arrived too late. He had taken his own life.

Now, his final diary entry has also been revealed, which said: "The shedding of the soul is the last attachment, before it restarts!"

After his death, a posthumous album - Avicii Forever - was put together, featuring 19 of the musician's songs, while streaming giant Netflix also released a documentary, Avicii - I'm Tim last year, recounting his final days.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the Samaritans completely free online at samaritans.org, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 116 123.