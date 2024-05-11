Avicii with Emily Goldberg (right). Picture: Emily Goldberg/ Instagram

Avicii dated Emily Goldberg from 2011 - 2013 prior to his untimely death

The ex-girlfriend of music superstar Avicii has tragically died aged just 34. Emily Goldberg’s death comes one year after she shared a ‘cancer free’ update on social media.

She died in La Jolla, California, on 3 April from a pulmonary embolism, according to reports. The embolism causes a blood clot which blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.

Emily dated Swedish superstar Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - from 2011 - 2013. The music hitmaker also died tragically young at the age of just 28 in 2018.

Emily’s final post on Instagram prior to her death came in May 2023 when she announced that she was “cancer free”. She posted a picture from a hospital bed with the caption “I lived b****” and told her followers: “I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free.”