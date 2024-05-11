Avicii's ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg dies one year after posting 'cancer free' update
The ex-girlfriend of music superstar Avicii has tragically died aged just 34. Emily Goldberg’s death comes one year after she shared a ‘cancer free’ update on social media.
She died in La Jolla, California, on 3 April from a pulmonary embolism, according to reports. The embolism causes a blood clot which blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.
Emily dated Swedish superstar Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - from 2011 - 2013. The music hitmaker also died tragically young at the age of just 28 in 2018.
Emily’s final post on Instagram prior to her death came in May 2023 when she announced that she was “cancer free”. She posted a picture from a hospital bed with the caption “I lived b****” and told her followers: “I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free.”
The Daily Mail reports that her family described her as a 'vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life'. She is survived by her parents and brother.
