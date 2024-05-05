Martin Kemp: Celebrity Gogglebox star believes he's only got 10 years to live after battling two brain tumours
Martin Kemp believes he has less than a decade to live after some big health scares, he has admitted, but he’s not letting it get him down.
The 62-year-old actor and musician, perhaps best known for his role as Steve Owen in Eastenders and as a member of pop band Spandau Ballet alongside brother Gary Kemp, recently launched a new podcast with his son Roman, called: FFS! My dad Is Martin Kemp. The duo were already fan favourites on Celebrity Gogglebox.
Roman, 31, told PA he wanted to start the podcast with his dad to create an audio library some of his best advice, which he could share with his own children some day. No topic is going to be off the table, he said of the podcast, and that includes death - which the pair dive into right into, minutes into the first episode.
Martin Kemp had beaten two brain tumours in the 1990s, and underwent surgery and a pioneering new radiology method to have them removed, according to the Daily Mail. However, he has suffered ongoing seizures as a side effect ever since.
In the podcast’s first episode, ‘Death’, Roman asked his father how much longer he thought he had, before he died. “I’ll be really honest with you... 10 years,” he responded.
“I don’t know how long I’ve got left but I will tell you... since I was the age of 34, when I went through all of that brain tumour scare. I spent two years of my life thinking I was going to die.” He was resigned to the fact he was going to die, he said, but it ended up changing his perspective on life. “After that, everything else, every day, every year, every month that I have lived, every experience that I’ve had has been a bonus.”
He continued: “ I was quite happy with my lot, because I had lived [through] the most incredible experiences. I’d lived stuff that people were only dreaming about doing... Living through the 80s in a rock band. The people I’d met, the things I’d done.”
When he was 17, he jetted around Europe, “drinking champagne at eight o’clock in the morning”. “By the time I was 34... I was quite happy,” he told his son. “I thought, if I go - what a life, and that was back then. Every year that I live, every month that I’m alive now, is like a bonus.”
FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and most other major streaming platforms.
