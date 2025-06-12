Star of This Morning who appeared alongside Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley has been named as one of the victims in the Air India crash today.

A wellness entrepreneur who appeared on This Morning with stars Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley is believed to have died in the tragic Air India crash today (June 12). Former editor of the ITV show, Martin Frizell, has paid tribute to Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek.

The 39-year-old is believed to have died in the horror crash along with his husband, Jamie Meek, 45 are thought to have been on board the flight, bound for London's Gatwick Airport - and posted on social media before the ill-fated flight took off from Ahmedabad airport before crashing soon after.

Fiogal co-founded a wellness brand along with his husband, which led to him appearing on the famous This Morning sofas as a guest - reading the presenters' auras. Editor Martin, 66, who stepped down from the ITV show earlier this year, posted a tribute on social media, alongside a picture of Fiongal with the hosts.

"So, so sad to hear that Fiongal Greenlaw Meek and his partner are reported to be among the passengers and crew killed today on board the Air India flight bound for Gatwick," he said. "I remember his visit to the studio in January, he was passionate about auras and although I'm a sceptical sort his vibrancy and sheer enthusiasm won folk over."

Wellness entrepreneur Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek who appeared on This Morning is believed to have died in the tragic Air India crash | martinfrizell1 / Instagram

He added: "And I know for a fact that he hoped to use his appearance on This Morning to build his Wellness brand, he had a great future ahead of him. Thoughts are with his family and friends and those of his partner Jamie."

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid and presenter Lisa Snowdon are among those to have reacted to the post with sympathy.

Fiongal appeared on the show again as a spiritual advisor in April, appearing alongside Ben, Cat and Josie Gibson in the show's London studio.

Before boarding the tragic Air India flight, Fiongal and Jamie are believed to have posted a video, smiling and speaking to camera about their excitement at making their way home.

Fiongal reportedly said the pair were "at the airport just boarding. Goodbye India", before telling viewers he's returning to the UK "happily, happily calm".

Just one person on board the flight - which was carrying 242 people - is believed to have survived, a British national.

An Air India statement said "efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones", and that the firm was "giving its full-co-operation to the authorities investigating this incident".