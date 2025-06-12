Departing and arriving Air India flights at Gatwick Airport have been cancelled.

An Air India flight from Gatwick Airport to Goa in India due to take off at 8.30pm on Thursday has been cancelled. This comes amid the crash of a London-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers on board this morning.

No reason has been provided by Air India yet for the cancellation of the later flight from Gatwick. The decision means that no Air India flights will arrive or depart from London Gatwick on Thursday.

Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the doomed Air India flight. In a statement posted on social media, it said: “We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today (12 June) was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25 BST.

“The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board. London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000. Air India have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Our thoughts are with family and friends of those on board.”

Air India has launched a dedicated passenger hotline number for foreign nationals: +91 8062779200. A reminder that concerned Britons have been told they can call 0207 008 5000, the Foreign Office said earlier.