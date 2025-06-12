The UK's foreign office has put out a brief statement on the plane crash in India.

Fifty-three Britons were on the flight, according to Air India. The Foreign Office said:"We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad.

“The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved." Britons who have concerns may call 0207 008 5000, the foreign office added.

King Charles is being kept updated on the crash, Buckingham Palace has said. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy says he is "deeply saddened by news".

He added: "My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support."

The plane crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad - and now a senior police officer has said it crashed "at a doctors' hostel". The officer told the local ANI news agency that police were at the scene within three minutes.

It is not known how many casualties and survivors there are. There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline. Of the 242 passengers in total, 169 are Indians, seven are Portguese and one is Canadian.

At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of the plane crash, Reuters reports, citing rescue personnel at the site. More people were trapped inside, the rescue workers said.