An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with more than 200 people on board has crashed in a 'civilian area'.

Air India says a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was "involved in an incident today". The plane was flight AI171, it says.

It added: "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." The London-bound plane crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the Directorate of Civil Aviation, has told the Associated Press.

The crash took place five minutes after taking off at 1:38pm local time, he said. There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard, Kidwai added.

There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline. Of the 242 passengers on the flight in total, 169 are Indian nationals. There were seven Portuguese nationals, with one Canadian.

Now, a senior police officer has told ANI news agency it crashed "at a doctors' hostel". The officer said police were at the scene within three minutes and 70-80% of the area has been cleared.

The Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, in the west of India. According to police, it crashed in a "civilian area" outside an airport.

The flight was on its way to London's Gatwick Airport and crashed when the aircraft was taking off, according to Indian media. People were shown on the channels being carried on stretchers and taken away in ambulances.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar, the plane's final signal was received just seconds after take-off. The signal from the Air India craft was lost at 10.08am local time, less than a minute after taking off. The website also lists the jet as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.