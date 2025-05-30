A man has been arrested after “punching a TUI air hostess” on a flight from Gran Canaria to Birmingham Airport.

The male holidaymaker left dozens of passengers and flight attendants terrified after he reportedly 'punched' an air hostess in an hour-long outburst. Witnesses told The Sun it began as the flight was beginning its descent into Birmingham Airport.

The incident left screaming members of the cabin crew petrified following unsuccessful attempts to subdue the rowdy passenger with a 'restraint kit'. Witnesses claimed that the disorderly traveller, who they alleged to be drunk, even began 'shouting that the plane was going to crash' as the pilot slammed on the brakes during landing.

West Midlands Police have now identified the man as 49-year-old Paul Self. As staff onboard pleaded and 'screamed' for police assistance, children were reportedly left in tears given the pandemonium taking place throughout the aircraft.

Following the dramatic ordeal, those onboard clapped and cheered as Mr Self was eventually escorted from the flight by West Midlands Police officers. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed that the disorderly passenger, 49-year-old Paul Self, had been charged with three counts of common assault and is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on June 10.

They said: “We were called to an inbound flight at Birmingham Airport in the early hours of Tuesday (27 May) morning, following reports of a disruptive passenger. After landing, officers boarded the plane and arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

“Paul Self has now been charged with three counts of common assault. The 49-year-old man will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 10 June.”