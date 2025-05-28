Turkey has updated its travel rules which will see plane passengers who unbuckle and stand up too early fined.

Airline passengers in Turkey who unbuckle their seat belts, access overhead compartments, or occupy the aisle before their plane has fully stopped now face fines under new regulations issued by the country’s civil aviation authority. The updated rules, which aim to enhance safety and ensure a more orderly disembarkation, came into effect earlier this month.

They were adopted following passenger complaints and flight inspections indicated a growing number of safety violations during taxiing after landing, according to the Turkish Directorate of Civil Aviation. Under the new regulations, commercial airlines operating flights in Turkey are required to issue a revised version of the standard in-flight announcement to remain seated, warning that violations will be documented and reported, according to a circular issued by the aviation authority.

Turkey has updated its travel rules which will see plane passengers who unbuckle and stand up too early fined. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Passengers are also reminded to wait for those in front of them to exit first instead of rushing forward. The circular does not say how much passengers who disregard the regulations could be fined, but Turkish media reports have said fines of up to £60 will be imposed.

The aviation authority said: “Despite announcements informing passengers of the rules, many are standing up before the aircraft reaches its parking positions and before the seat belt sign is turned off,. This behavior compromises the safety of passengers and baggage, disregards the satisfaction and exit priority of other travelers”. There have been no immediate reports confirming that the newly introduced fines are being enforced.

The country it is a popular holiday destination for Brits. The country’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, flies to more countries than any other airline worldwide and a total of 322 destinations.