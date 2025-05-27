Strike action during the summer holidays is looming at two Scottish airports in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the Union said ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly rejected “unacceptable” separate pay offers from the company. It warned unless Menzies Aviation tables a better offer it will have no option but to ballot members for strike action.

Unite said around 300 Menzies Aviation workers, 97% of those balloted, rejected a basic uplift offer worth around 4.25% at Glasgow Airport while at Edinburgh Airport 100% of some 300 workers balloted rejected an offer worth around 4%. Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie said: “Summer strike action looms over Edinburgh and Glasgow airports because the pay offers on the table from Menzies Aviation aren’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action during the summer holidays is looming at two Scottish airports in a dispute over pay, a union has warned. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Menzies Aviation has the ability to improve its offers and they can easily resolve this pay dispute without any disruption to the travelling public. If the company fail to table a better offer to our members, Unite will have no option but to ballot our members for strikes over the summer holidays.”

The union said the ground crew workers – who include dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers – provide essential support for a host of major airlines. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Menzies members have emphatically rejected unacceptable pay offers.

“The Menzies group is posting sky-high profits and our members who contribute towards this success deserve far better from the company.” Menzies Aviation has been asked for comment.