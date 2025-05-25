An easyJet flight traveling from Alicante to Manchester Airport was forced to perform an emergency landing in London after a medical incident on-board.

EasyJet flight EZY5521 was forced to land at Gatwick Airport in London on Sunday morning (May 25) after declaring an emergency incident mid-flight. The plane was flying over the southern coast of England when the incident took place.

The flight landed at Gatwick Airport at around 8.30am. It had taken off from Alicante at around 7.10am, bound for Manchester Airport.

According to The Mirror, the emergency incident is said to have been a medical emergency. Although the exact nature of the medical incident is unknown, it was reported that the plane was met by emergency services when it landed at Gatwick.

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "Flight EZY5521 from Alicante to Manchester today, 25 May, has been required to divert to London Gatwick, due to a customer onboard requiring urgent medical attention.

"The passenger was met in London Gatwick by medical services and the flight is planned to continue to Manchester. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority."

The flight was the second bound for Manchester Airport that was forced to perform an emergency landing before reaching the north-west airport.

Manchester Evening News reports that another easyJet flight, which took off from Dalaman in Turkey, was forced to land at Frankfurt Airport in Germany after a woman who was travelling alone began acting “erratic”, attempted to open the emergency exit and reportedly claimed that there was a bomb on the flight.

Landing in Frankfurt at around 2.30am, the woman was removed from the flight and German authorities have since launched investigations into the incident. Following an airport curfew, the flight took off again, eventually landing in Manchester earlier this afternoon.