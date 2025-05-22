Last minute holidays May bank holiday 2025: Holidays you can still book to popular destinations from London airports - see full list
Lastminute.com has shared its bank holiday weekend trips that you can still book now. The bank holiday will fall on Monday 26 May, and there are still holidays on offer for this weekend.
The holidays include trips to popular hotspots including Corsica, Nice, and Costa Brava. All of the holidays will be departing from London airports and arriving back into the capital.
Listed below are the last-minute offers from Lastminute.com for this bank holiday weekend.
Majorca, Spain
4* THB Bamboo Alcudia - Adults Only. Room only. 3 nights, departing 24th May from London. From £394pp - Link.
Costa Brava, Spain
4* htop Platja Park. Room only. 3 nights, departing 24th May from London. From £370pp - Link.
Nice, France
4* Nice Pam Hotel. Room only. 3 nights, departing 31st May from London. From £372pp - Link.
Corsica (French Island off the south France)
4* Hotel U Paesolu. Room only. 3 nights, departing 24th May from London. From £391pp - Link.
Algarve, Portugal
4* Clube Albufeira Garden Village. Room only. 3 nights, departing 24th May from London. From £453pp - Link.