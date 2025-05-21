The Met Office has said the UK may see some hot spells in the coming weeks, though current forecasts stop short of confirming a heatwave.

In its latest outlook, the forecaster highlighted that the recent prolonged dry spell has ended, and unsettled weather is expected to dominate through the upcoming bank holiday weekend and into early June. However, there are still chances of occasional warmer and sunnier periods.

“Temperatures are expected to be close to average or slightly above,” the Met Office said, referencing the forecast for late May into early June. “Some dry, bright interludes are likely between systems.”

While some media reports have speculated about a “mini heatwave,” the Met Office has not issued any such classification. An official UK heatwave requires temperatures to meet or exceed local thresholds for three consecutive days, criteria not currently met in the forecast.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver confirmed the shift in weather patterns: ““We’ll see a change in conditions this weekend as weather systems move in from the Atlantic. These will bring rain and windier conditions from the west later Friday, which will spread across the whole of the UK on Saturday. Some heavy rain is expected, especially in the northwest later on Saturday when winds will also strengthen, bringing a risk of coastal gales in the north.

“These strong winds will continue on Sunday as an area of low pressure passes the northwest of the UK. Blustery showers are expected on Sunday, which will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest. Conversely, the south and southeast may well see a good deal of dry weather.

“Wind will be a watchpoint for Sunday, especially across Scotland where there is some uncertainty on the exact track of the low and its associated wind speeds, so keep up-to-date with the forecast as it evolves over the coming days.”

This pattern continues into the start of June, with mixed weather expected during the half-term week. “The half-term week looks set to be a more unsettled period than of late,” the forecast says, “with further frontal systems running into the UK, bringing rain to many areas at times, but also some drier spells in between.”