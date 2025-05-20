The Met Office has given its latest update on weather conditions over the incoming bank holiday weekend.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said there will be a change to weather conditions this weekend, compared with the sunny and dry spell we have seen in the UK recently. He said: “The high pressure that has been around for the last few weeks will slowly lose its grip on the UK this week, bringing a change to more unsettled conditions with many areas seeing rain or showers, ending the prolonged dry spell.

“The change comes this weekend, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic, arriving from the west probably later on Friday and through Saturday. They will bring with them spells of rain, which may be heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. These conditions will gradually spread across the UK on Saturday, with Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday likely seeing sunshine and showers.

He added: “So, whilst the bank holiday won't be a complete washout, with some sunshine expected, this weekend represents a notable shift from the fine and settled weather pattern that has dominated so far this month.” For the half term break weather conditions are to remain unsettled, according to the Met Office, with rain, wind and around average temperatures in the forecast.

It comes after it has been exceptionally dry and sunny, with records looking set to be broken. On Friday, the Met Office confirmed that the UK had already recorded more sunshine hours so far this spring, than it did for the whole of meteorological summer last year.