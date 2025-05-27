A popular airline has announced an important new rule change that all passengers need to be aware of.

Passengers using United Airlines will have to make a change starting on June 3. The airline has announced that it will require all domestic passengers without checked luggage to check in at least 45 minutes ahead of departure, a change from 30 minutes.

So, for domestic passengers flying on and after June 3, that 45-minute mark will be the cutoff, and those who don't meet it will be left behind. According United Airlines, the check-in time limits for domestic travelers with and without checked in bags is 45 minutes, while the check-in time for international travelers is 60 minutes. That international check-in time remains unchanged.

The airline says the change with domestic flights will increase efficiency and streamline their process. The added time will help their agents assist those who make the cut with their luggage, seating and arrangements. Starting on June 3, the airline will start enforcing this rule, without exceptions.

It's just another reason to get to the airport as early as possible when you're taking a trip. It comes as the airline is set to operate over 4,600 daily flights from May 22 to May 28, 2025, for the Memorial Day travel period. Chicago O’Hare (ORD), United’s primary hub, will see heavy passenger traffic as the airline expects to fly 3.8 million travelers during this peak week.