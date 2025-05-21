A Hawaiian Airlines flight has been evacuated after a passenger made a bomb threat.

Flight HA 15, at San Diego International Airport, which was headed to Honolulu, was diverted off the tarmac yesterday (Tuesday 20 May), authorities have revealed. All 283 passengers were seen leaving the plane around 10:30am.

Port of San Diego Harbor Police confirmed that a bomb threat was made against the airline, according to FOX 5. Emergency services rushed to the scene and were seen surrounding the aircraft as the passengers left.

A spokesperson said: "During pushback from the gate, a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft. As a precaution, the captain immediately taxied the Airbus A330 to a safe location on the airfield, where it was met with local and federal law enforcement and guests were safely deplaned."

It is understood that the flight has been moved to a secure location and is being checked by K9 units. The airport is currently operating as normal, and other flights have not been impacted.

It comes after a Ryanair jet was forced to land after a bomb threat was activated mid-air. Police began investigating a potential threat after the flight carrying 170 passengers landed in Belgium.

A member of staff said that a bomb threat was triggered on the aircraft that forced it to land at Charleroi Airport. It is understood that the plane was flying from Porto, Portugal.