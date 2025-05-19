A Lufthansa flight with 205 people on board went without a pilot for 10 minutes after the copilot fainted while he was alone in the cockpit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The captain had briefly left the cockpit to use the lavatory when the copilot fainted during a flight from Frankfurt to Seville, Spain, on February 17, 2024, said the report from the agency, called CIAIAC. A total of 199 passengers and six crew members were aboard the Airbus A321 at the time, the report said.

The aircraft continued to fly in a stable manner due to autopilot being active, however the copilot did operate controls unintentionally, the report said. It added that sounds consistent with the copilot’s “sudden and severe incapacitation” were recorded on the voice recorder during this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air-traffic controller attempted to reach the copilot up to three times, but there was no response. The report said the captain returned from the bathroom and tried to open the cockpit door with a regular opening code, which chimes the cockpit.

A Lufthansa flight with 205 people on board went without a pilot for 10 minutes after the copilot fainted while he was alone in the cockpit. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The captain made five attempts at this and a cockpit crew member also placed an intercom call to the flight deck. With no response, the captain used an emergency code to gain access and took control of the aircraft.

Lufthansa told German news agency dpa that it was aware of the investigation report and that its own flight safety department had also conducted an investigation, the Associated Press reported. The company didn’t disclose its results, dpa said.

The copilot received first aid from the crew and a doctor, who was traveling as a passenger, the report said. The copilot regained consciousness and later said he remembered being treated by the crew and doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The captain decided to divert the flight to Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, where he landed approximately 20 minutes later. Once in Madrid, the copilot was transferred to hospital where he remained for a few hours.

An investigation determined that the copilot’s incapacitation was the symptom of a pre-existing neurological condition that he did not know he had and that had not been picked up during his aeronautical medical examination, the report said. The copilot’s medical certificate has since been suspended, it added.