Flights are cancelled for a second day at Paris Orly Airport after an air traffic control breakdown.

Airlines are being asked to cancel up to 15% of flights to and from Paris Orly airport today (May 19) as technical issues around air traffic control continue. The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) is warning passengers to check their flight information before travelling today, as all carriers may be impacted. DGAC is warning that delays are likely throughout the day for flights that are not cancelled.

Today’s delays are required to spread out arrivals and departures at the airport to maintain a stable and safe flow of flights departing and arriving while the issue remains unresolved, the DGAC said. The airport’s live departure board shows that flights to Nice, Porto, Lisbon, and several destinations in North Africa scheduled this morning have already been cancelled, and others are facing delays.

Flights in the afternoon are less impacted, but this may change if the issue persists. It comes after a ‘malfunction’ at the airport’s air traffic tower yesterday (May 18) which cancelled around 40% of the scheduled flights from 16:00 onwards.

Flights were cancelled at the last-minute, and in some cases passengers had already boarded planes but were asked to disembark due to the issue. The issue is still being worked on this morning.

Those who face a cancellation may not receive compensation, if airlines argue that the air traffic control issue classifies as an ‘extraordinary circumstance’. However, refunds for cancelled flights will be available.