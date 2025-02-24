Two Italian fighter jets escorted an American Airlines plane after a mid-air bomb threat was received.

The plane took off from JFK Airport in New York City to New Delhi, India, and was flying near Turkmenistan when it made a U-turn and was grounded in Rome due to a 'possible security issue,' the airline said. The incident occurred on Saturday (22 February) after the jet departed at around 8.30pm.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, sources said. It was eventually grounded in Rome, Italy, at 11.15am EST. The concern was later determined to be 'non-credible,' the airline said.

A senior official told the outlet that Indian authorities asked that the aircraft be checked prior to landing in New Delhi. Video footage shows the large jet in between two fighter jets just before the aircrafts landed at Leonardo da Vinci Airport.

Italian law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart, American Airlines said. Passengers will stay overnight so the crew can rest before they head off to New Delhi on Monday.

American Airlines said: “Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops.”