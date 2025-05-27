“Half term chaos” has hit a popular holiday airport as tourists “crammed in like sardines”.

One user posted on Facebook last night (Monday 26 May) of the carnage that was ensuing at Tenerife South Airport. The woman wrote that she had landed at the airport at 8:30pm and it had took her “two hours to eventually leave the airport”.

She said: “Never in my life have I ever seen it this bad. There was fighting, people being sick, people fainting, all crammed in like sardines. What should have been an hour from landing to Adeje turned into four hours. What a day!! Tomorrow is a new day hey!”.

The woman added: “I didn’t post this to moan or make people avoid here,was more just to give forward warning of what could happen. Please don’t let this put any of you off. I have never seen it this bad before in all the years I have been coming, like people are saying it was just unlucky this time. Very unorganised and chaotic but once you get out enjoy your holiday on this beautiful island.”

Another user commented that it was “absolutely horrific” - seemingly having the same experience at the airport. Another user said: “Same happened to us three weeks ago, same time of night, only two passport control officers on and one person trying to sort out queues who didn’t have a clue what she was doing. It wasn’t school holidays then either.”

Others noted that the holidaymaker was just “unlucky”. One said: “We came last Tuesday, landed at 10.25am (Ryanair flight) and were at our apartment for 11am”.

Another holidaymaker wrote today (Tuesday 27 May): “We landed at 19:30 today. We were in the bar by 20:30. Just unlucky.”