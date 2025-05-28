Passengers aboard a British Airways Dubai flight experienced a nightmare on the tarmac that few will forget.

In the sweltering heat of the UAE, with outside temperatures soaring to 47°C, the air conditioning on a Boeing 787 failed. This left holidaymakers trapped on the plane in the heat on 24 May.

The incident unfolded at Dubai International Airport, just before takeoff on a scheduled journey to the UK. The British Airways aircraft suffered a critical APU malfunction, disabling onboard cooling. Passengers were forced to sit on the plane for nearly two hours.

The flight, bound for London Heathrow, became a heat trap after the technical malfunction knocked out the aircraft’s air conditioning. The Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)—a vital component for on-ground power and cabin cooling—failed just before takeoff.

After enduring the heat, the aircraft was eventually towed back for maintenance. The flight departed later.

British Airways acknowledged the issue publicly, confirming the APU failure and offering a brief thank-you for passenger patience. Cabin temperatures above 40°C can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, or more serious health risks, especially among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.