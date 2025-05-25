It has been confirmed that all six passengers who were on the plane which crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood have died.

The fatal crash took place on Thursday, May 22 after the small private plane went down in the Murphy Canyon area of the city during foggy weather. The twin-engine Cessna Citation had been approaching Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it clipped power lines before crashing into a residential street, destroying one home and damaging several others. Nobody on the group was killed or seriously injured, but eight people were treated for minor injuries.

It has now been confirmed that all six passengers on the flight were killed in the crash. It was previously reported that music agent Dave Shapiro, who managed rock bands such as Pierce The Veil, Lamb of God and Sum 41, was killed in the crash. Pierce The Veil shared a tribute on social media, saying: "We lost our longtime agent, manager and dear friend Dave Shapiro in a tragic plane accident on Thursday morning, along with other close colleagues and friends.

All six victims of the Murphy Canyon plane crash, which saw a small private plane crash into a residential street in San Diego, have been named. | Getty

"It's hard to put into words how much this man meant to so many of us. He made a profound impact in such a short time and touched countless lives around the world."

Rock drummer Daniel Williams, who was a member of metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, also died in the crash. The band shared a tribute to the talented drummer, which simply read: "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

The other four victims have now been named. Kendall Fortner, 24, and Emma Huke, 25, were booking agents for Sound Talent Group. Photographer Celina Kenyon, 36, was also killed in the crash, as well as 41-year-old Dominic Christopher Damian.

The aircraft took off from Teterboro, New Jersey at around 11.15m on Wednesday evening and had stopped off in Kansas for a fuel spot before continuing its flight to San Diego. According to San Diego Fire Department chief Dan Eddy, the fog was so thick at the time of the crash that “you could barely see in front of you”.

Dan Baker, an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board, said that the runway lights were out at the time of the crash and a weather alert system wasn’t working when the pilot, who has not been named, made the decision to land. The pilot is said to have debated diverting to another airport while speaking to an air traffic controller, noting the poor weather conditions before colliding with power lines.