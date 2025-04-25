Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small plane has crashed into the Gulf of Thailand killing all passengers on board.

The six passengers lost their lives after the small aircraft plunged into the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Cha-am in the southwest of the country at around 8.25am local time (2.25am in UK). Police confirmed the crash happened during its force's test flight mission to prepare for a parachute jump training exercise.

The passengers were reportedly all police officers. "The Royal Thai Police would like to express their deepest condolences and sympathy," the force said in its latest update.

Emergency services arrived to find four people had passed away instantly and, despite the best efforts of medics, the other two officers have also been declared dead. One man, thought to have been the pilot, was rushed to hospital, where he died.

The identities of those killed in the Thailand disaster have not yet been disclosed. An investigation into the cause has been opened.

Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the national chief, has travelled urgently to the scene to oversee operations and monitor the situation. The boss said: "The families of the victims will be closely supported and funeral arrangements will be made for them. I have ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash."

In the force's latest update, a spokesperson for Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police said: "We are currently coordinating with relevant agencies to provide assistance because the incident occurred in the sea, far from the shore, which makes it difficult to provide assistance. If there are any further details, we will report them."