Music talent agent Dave Shapiro was among those killed when a small private plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood.

The incident occurred early Thursday, igniting cars and homes and injuring eight people on the ground. The fiery crash occurred around 3:47 a.m. when a small Cessna 550 abruptly came down into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

Shapiro, 42, the owner of Sound Talent Group, was one of at least three people killed in the crash, according to his music talent agency. Company officials told Billboard the plane was carrying other passengers, most of who have not yet been identified, but none survived.

Daniel Williams, 39, the former drummer of metal-core band The Devil Wears Prada, was also identified as a victim of the crash by his family, according to TMZ. The band also posted a tribute to Williams on its official Instagram page, writing: “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

The aircraft appeared to have destroyed at least one home, leaving it charred and collapsed. About 10 to 15 homes and half a dozen vehicles also suffered damage, and it took first responders several hours to extinguish the flames.

When asked where the plane debris spread, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eddy noted it was “everywhere” and there was a “very large” debris field. The disaster, which occurred during particularly foggy weather, prompted the evacuation of a stretch of homes within the neighborhood, which mainly serves military service members.

The crash let a steady stream of jet fuel running down the street and caused multiple cars to catch fire, Eddy said. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said “close to 100 people” were displaced due to the sheer amount of jet fuel spilled and overall destruction.

It was also not immediately known what led to the crash, though the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a “clipped” power line in the area that the plane may have struck. The flight had been coming from the Midwest, authorities said. According to the flight tracking site Flight Aware, the plane was supposed to arrive at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport in San Diego at 3:47 a.m., coming in from the small Colonel James Jabara Airport in Wichita, Kansas.

Officials at the Kansas airport said it was there making a fueling stop. The flight originated Wednesday night in Teterboro, New Jersey, according to Flight Aware.