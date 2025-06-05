Nine people have been injured including a toddler after a Ryanair flight hit a “supercell” over southern Germany.

Nine people have been injured after a Ryanair flight was hit by severe turbulence. Crew and passengers were left in tears and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The Berlin to Milan flight encountered thunderstorms over southern Germany, with reports that people were thrown from their seats into the cabin ceiling as the plane was buffeted.

One terrified passenger recounted to German outlet BILD: “I've never been scared before - but at that moment, I thought the plane was going to break apart or roll over!”. Several passengers are reported to have been out of their seats when the plane was struck by the turbulence, with a mother and baby said to have been on the toilet when the plane was shaken.

Some passengers claimed that they were not sufficiently warned to put their safety belts on, according to BILD. The severe conditions forced an unscheduled landing in Memmingen, southern Germany, where pictures show the passenger jet on the tarmac alongside emergency vehicles.

Emergency services met passengers off the plane after the flight's captain requested medical assistance ahead of landing. The landing in Memmingen is said to have been 'safe and without incident'. There were 179 passengers on the plane and six crew members.

Three of those who were injured were reportedly hospitalised, including a two-year-old who suffered bruises, a woman who sustained a head laceration and another passenger who had back pain. Other passengers were treated for injuries at the scene, police said.

Ryanair said last night that a replacement flight had been arranged to take passengers to Milan and apologised to those affected. Police, however, had said in their Wednesday statement that the airline was organising a bus transfer because local aviation authorities did not immediately clear onwards flights.

In a statement today the airline said: “FR8 from Berlin to Milan on 4th June diverted to Memmingen after experiencing some air turbulence. To get passengers to their final destination as quickly as possible, we arranged for alternative transport from Memmingen to Milan that night, as well as a replacement flight this morning. We sincerely apologise to passengers affected by this diversion.” Ryanair warned of possible disruptions to its service to and from Germany due to severe weather on Wednesday.