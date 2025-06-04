A Ryanair flight from Málaga to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Madrid on Wednesday after the crew reported a fire warning in the aircraft’s landing gear. | Getty

Flight FR8163, operated by a Boeing 737-800, departed Málaga Airport at 12.22pm en route to London Stansted Airport. Around an hour into the flight, while cruising over northern Spain, the crew declared a general emergency (squawk 7700) and turned the aircraft around toward Madrid–Barajas Airport.

According to Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) on X (formerly Twitter), the flight deck reported a possible gear failure due to a fire indication in the gear well, prompting the emergency response. Despite the warning, the aircraft landed safely.

Emergency services were placed on standby ahead of landing. The aircraft touched down at 2.02pm on the runway and was immediately met by fire trucks, according to Airlive.net. By 2.15pm, the aircraft had been escorted to a remote stand for inspection.

A replacement aircraft is expected to complete the journey and bring passengers back to Stansted later in the day.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.