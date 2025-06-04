A Ryanair flight from Spain to the UK has declared a mid-air emergency.

The flight from Malaga in Spain to London Stansted Airport has raised the 7700 squawk code today (Wednesday 4 June). The Boeing 737 departed at 12:22pm today but according to Air Nav Radar it has declared an emergency around an hour into the journey.

Air Nav Radar posted on X: “Ryanair flight FR8163. AGP- STN. Squawking 7700 (emergency)”. When an aircraft “squawks” 7700, it’s using a specific transponder code to signal a general emergency to Air Traffic Control (ATC).

While the phrase “general emergency” might sound alarming, the reality is that this code covers a wide range of scenarios—many of them routine. Recently RAF Lossiemouth explained: “The 7700 is transmitted when there is a ‘general emergency’ onboard which could be any kind of issue, from minor things like an electrical fault, to a more serious situation like engine trouble or a medical emergency.”

In other words, the 7700 squawk is often a precautionary measure rather than a sign of imminent danger. It allows ATC to give priority handling and, if needed, prepare emergency services in advance. But it’s just as often used for minor faults or early returns that pose no real threat to the aircraft or crew.