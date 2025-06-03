Ryanair has announced it has cancelled all of its flights from a popular EU airport.

The budget airline recently revealed its latest shakeup will see all of its routes from Maastricht Airport in the Netherlands axed from October 26. Ryanair slammed the airport's costs along with the country's rising aviation taxes - arguing both will “irreparably damage Dutch connectivity”.

Maastricht Airport introduced an eco-tax back in 2021, landing Ryanair with an increasing bill of almost €30 per passenger. The mass cancellation will remove routes to popular destinations such as Alicante, Bari, Girona, Porto, and Zadar.

It will also result in the loss of 150,000 seats per annum, as well as five direct connections. Ryainair's CCO Jason McGuinness said the airline was 'disappointed' with the decision, blaming Maastricht Airport for its 'soaring' taxes which have increased by 275 per cent in the last four years.

He said: "Ryanair continues to grow traffic (this year from 200m to 206m) by offering unbeatable low fares to customers across Europe at airports that have low access costs. Maastricht's sky-high costs are damaging its connectivity. [This is] evidenced by the Airport's failure to recover its traffic post-Covid, lagging far behind the rest of Europe at just 50 per cent of pre-Covid traffic in 2024 – a figure set to fall even further following Ryanair's exit."

A spokesperson for Maastricht Airport said that the rates Ryanair wanted to pay to use the airport were “significantly lower than at other Dutch airports”. The spokesperson said: “The fact that the Netherlands has a high government tax on airline tickets, higher than surrounding countries, obviously did not help in bringing the talks with Ryanair to a successful conclusion.

“We have been in intensive discussions with Ryanair over the past months about the conditions under which we could continue the cooperation from the winter season 2025/26. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement.”

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) is located in the south of The Netherlands, close to the borders with Germany and Belgium. It is a major cargo hub and regional passenger airport.