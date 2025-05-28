Ryanair flights: Airport worker dragged off Ryanair flight after forcing way on board using staff ID at Lanzarote Airport

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An airport employee was removed from a Ryanair flight at Lanzarote Airport, after forcing his way onto the plane using his staff ID.

The incident happened as flight FR6771 was preparing to take off from Lanzarote to go to Malaga on Friday 16 May. Although the flight was scheduled for 6:55pm, it eventually took off at 7:18pm after a delay caused by the man’s actions.

According to eyewitnesses, he arrived at the gate after boarding had officially closed, used his employee card to unlock a secure door leading to the runway and stormed past staff, pushing one of them and shouting as he made his way towards the aircraft. Passengers were boarding the plane directly from the tarmac and said the man bypassed security and joined them, boarding the aircraft despite not being cleared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
An airport employee was removed from a Ryanair flight at Lanzarote Airport, after forcing his way onto the plane using his staff ID. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)An airport employee was removed from a Ryanair flight at Lanzarote Airport, after forcing his way onto the plane using his staff ID. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
An airport employee was removed from a Ryanair flight at Lanzarote Airport, after forcing his way onto the plane using his staff ID. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair staff alerted the authorities, and the Guardia Civil, along with airport security, boarded the plane and escorted the man off the plane. It later emerged that he had been on duty at the airport while also booked to fly to Málaga.

One worker said they had tried to contact the man for an unrelated issue, only to discover he was at the centre of the disturbance. An investigation is underway to determine how the breach occurred and what disciplinary or legal action may follow.

Related topics:Ryanair

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice