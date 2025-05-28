Ryanair flights: Airport worker dragged off Ryanair flight after forcing way on board using staff ID at Lanzarote Airport
The incident happened as flight FR6771 was preparing to take off from Lanzarote to go to Malaga on Friday 16 May. Although the flight was scheduled for 6:55pm, it eventually took off at 7:18pm after a delay caused by the man’s actions.
According to eyewitnesses, he arrived at the gate after boarding had officially closed, used his employee card to unlock a secure door leading to the runway and stormed past staff, pushing one of them and shouting as he made his way towards the aircraft. Passengers were boarding the plane directly from the tarmac and said the man bypassed security and joined them, boarding the aircraft despite not being cleared.
Ryanair staff alerted the authorities, and the Guardia Civil, along with airport security, boarded the plane and escorted the man off the plane. It later emerged that he had been on duty at the airport while also booked to fly to Málaga.
One worker said they had tried to contact the man for an unrelated issue, only to discover he was at the centre of the disturbance. An investigation is underway to determine how the breach occurred and what disciplinary or legal action may follow.
