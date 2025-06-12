Air India crashes history: Is the airline safe? Previous disasters involving the airline including Mangalore, Flight 182 and Mont Blanc crashes
Sadly, it is not the first time an Air India plane has been involved in a disaster.
Express Flight IX-812
The passenger flight crashed on May 22 2010 at Mangalore International Airport, after arriving from Dubai, killing 160 people.
Flight 182 bomb
The most recent incident was almost exactly 40 years ago, on June 23 1985, when an Air India Boeing 747 - Flight 182 - was flying from Toronto to Mumbai via London when it was blown up over the Atlantic, about 120 miles off the coast of Ireland. A bomb planted by Canadian Sikh extremists killed all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indians. It was the worst act of aviation terrorism until September 11 in 2001.
Mumbai crash
Seven years earlier, a Boeing heading for Dubai crashed just after take-off at Bombay. The disaster killed all 213 people on board. An investigation found that the crew had bceom disorientated after instruments failed.
Mont Blanc crash
Flight 101, a Boeing 707, crashed into Mont Blanc on January 24, 1966, killing all 117 onboard. The pilot had made the plane descend prematurely and it hit the mountain.
Earlier Mont Blanc crash
A Lockheed Constellation charter flight crashed into Mont Blanc on November 3, 1950, claiming 48 lives. It went down in nearly the same area as Flight 101 would do 16 years later.
Other Air India incidents
- Air India Flight 403 (1982): Boeing 707 crash on landing in Bombay due to weather/pilot error; 17 died
- Air India Express Flight 1344 (2020): Operated by Air India’s low-cost arm, overshot runway at Kozhikode, 21 killed
