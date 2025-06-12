Is Ahmedabad Airport open? Are airports in Gujarat closed - after Boeing 787 plane bound for Gatwick Airport crashes
The Air India flight was departing from Ahmedabad airport, with 244 people were onboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Videos posted on social media show a large explosion as the plane crashes in a residential area.
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, director general of India’s directorate of civil aviation, told the Associated Press the crash happened in the Meghani Nagar area at 1.38pm local time (9.08am BST). Mr Kidwai said there were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard.
All flights to and from Ahmedabad have been suspended, an airport spokesperson has said in its first statement since the crash. The airport says: "Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational.
"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.
"We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation." There were 53 Britons on board the Air India flight when it crashed, according to the airline. More than 240 passengers are believed to have been on the craft in total, with the majority Indian nationals.
There were seven Portuguese nationals on the flight, with one Canadian. At the moment there is no effect on other airports in Gujarat - they are operating as normal.
