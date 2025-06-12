Air India plane crash today: Gatwick Airport issues statement after Boeing 787 flight from Ahmedabad crashes - as people taken away in ambulances
Gatwick Airport said: "We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25," the airport has said in a statement. More information to follow."
Air India says a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was "involved in an incident today". The plane was flight AI171, it says.
It added: "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest." At least 242 people were on board the flight that crashed, police have said.
India's civil aviation minister says he is "shocked and devastated" by the plane crash. "I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action," says Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.
He added: "Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."
Footage shows debris at the scene on fire, with thick black smoke rising to the sky near the airport. It also shows images of people being moved in stretchers and taken away in ambulances.
