Ryanair has confirmed that it has introduced a £500 fine for disruptive passengers whose unruly behaviour results in them being offloaded from the aircraft.

Passengers expect to travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment with an on-time arrival, free from unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers. It is an industry-wide issue affecting all airlines, however Ryanair is now taking action.

The airline says it is committed to tackling unruly passenger behaviour for the benefit of its passengers and crew, and will continue to pursue disruptive passengers for civil damages. It adds that at a minimum, disruptive passengers will now be issued with a £500 fine.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:“It is unacceptable that passengers are made suffer unnecessary disruption because of one unruly passenger’s behaviour. To help ensure that our passengers and crew travel in a comfortable and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption caused by a tiny number of unruly passengers, we have introduced a £500 fine, which will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct.

“While these are isolated events which happen across all airlines, disruptive behaviour in such a confined shared space is unacceptable, and we hope that our proactive approach will act as a deterrent to eliminate this unacceptable behaviour onboard our aircraft.” Passengers who are rude, aggressive or drunk can be disruptive and in the most extreme cases can pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and lead to a plane being diverted.