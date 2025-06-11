The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of budget airline Ryanair, is famous for charging customers for just about everything including extra legroom, priority boarding, hand luggage, and window seats. So he got a surprise when a restaurant in Ireland charged him for the same things.

He was hit with the hidden fees and people online are loving it. The aviation boss dined at Luvida, a popular restaurant in Navan, County Meath, Ireland, on March 21. The bill came to €142.30, but nearly a quarter of that came from curious “extras” that weren’t on the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant decided to play a cheeky joke on him. They issued a fake itemised bill — complete with “optional charges” that bore a strange resemblance to Ryanair’s own controversial add-ons.

The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks. (Photo: Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook) | Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook

It included €7.95 for “extra legroom,” €9.95 for a “priority seat,” and €19.95 for a “quiet area reservation.” To top it all off, the bill was labelled “Terminal 1.”

The restaurant later shared the prank on their Facebook, posting a photo of the bill and thanking O’Leary for dining with them. They wrote: “It was a pleasure to host you. Hope you don’t mind us adding some.”

A user commented on the post saying: “I hope you charged him for using the toilet.” Another added: “Genius!”. A third said: “He was in for a surprise!”.