Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary 'in for a surprise' as 'genius' restaurant charges him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks.

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of budget airline Ryanair, is famous for charging customers for just about everything including extra legroom, priority boarding, hand luggage, and window seats. So he got a surprise when a restaurant in Ireland charged him for the same things.

He was hit with the hidden fees and people online are loving it. The aviation boss dined at Luvida, a popular restaurant in Navan, County Meath, Ireland, on March 21. The bill came to €142.30, but nearly a quarter of that came from curious “extras” that weren’t on the menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The restaurant decided to play a cheeky joke on him. They issued a fake itemised bill — complete with “optional charges” that bore a strange resemblance to Ryanair’s own controversial add-ons.

The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks. (Photo: Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook)The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks. (Photo: Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook)
The CEO of Ryanair was “in for a surprise” as a restaurant charged him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’ - playing him at his own tricks. (Photo: Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook) | Luvida Restaurant, Navan/Facebook

It included €7.95 for “extra legroom,” €9.95 for a “priority seat,” and €19.95 for a “quiet area reservation.” To top it all off, the bill was labelled “Terminal 1.”

The restaurant later shared the prank on their Facebook, posting a photo of the bill and thanking O’Leary for dining with them. They wrote: “It was a pleasure to host you. Hope you don’t mind us adding some.”

A user commented on the post saying: “I hope you charged him for using the toilet.” Another added: “Genius!”. A third said: “He was in for a surprise!”.

Related topics:RyanairRestaurant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice