Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary 'in for a surprise' as 'genius' restaurant charges him for 'Extra Leg Space' and ‘Quiet area reservation’
Michael O’Leary, the CEO of budget airline Ryanair, is famous for charging customers for just about everything including extra legroom, priority boarding, hand luggage, and window seats. So he got a surprise when a restaurant in Ireland charged him for the same things.
He was hit with the hidden fees and people online are loving it. The aviation boss dined at Luvida, a popular restaurant in Navan, County Meath, Ireland, on March 21. The bill came to €142.30, but nearly a quarter of that came from curious “extras” that weren’t on the menu.
The restaurant decided to play a cheeky joke on him. They issued a fake itemised bill — complete with “optional charges” that bore a strange resemblance to Ryanair’s own controversial add-ons.
It included €7.95 for “extra legroom,” €9.95 for a “priority seat,” and €19.95 for a “quiet area reservation.” To top it all off, the bill was labelled “Terminal 1.”
The restaurant later shared the prank on their Facebook, posting a photo of the bill and thanking O’Leary for dining with them. They wrote: “It was a pleasure to host you. Hope you don’t mind us adding some.”
