From hand luggage restrictions to new boarding pass specifications, failure to comply can result in additional charges at the airport. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It is vital to stay informed of new rules before booking your Ryanair flights. One new rule is that passengers wishing to take more than one small under-seat bag, either in the cabin or as checked luggage, will have to pay extra, reports Dublin Live.

However, clever travellers have discovered a workaround by finding some of the best bags online that also meet the airline's small hand luggage requirements. Some of these are available for less than €20. Measuring 40 x 19 x 25cm, the bag fits Ryanair's small undersea cab bag requirements of 40 x 20 x 25cm, according to the Express.

For those wanting to bring an additional, larger bag, there's the option of upgrading to a Priority fare with Ryanair. This includes some extra perks and more baggage space. Online, adding Priority and two extra bags costs between €7 and €43, whereas doing it at the check-in desk could cost you from £20 to £38.

Ryanair's boss, Michael O'Leary, has also announced that by May 2025, paper boarding passes will be a thing of the past as they aim to have all passengers using mobile passes. Currently, passengers can either print their boarding pass or download it on their phone via the Ryanair app, but if you forget to do so before getting to the airport, it'll cost you €66.

By May 2025, printing a boarding pass at the airport won't even be an option. "Our goal is to eliminate check-in desks at the airport, just like we've done with luggage counters", O'Leary said.

Ryanair passengers are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance to navigate through security and reach their boarding gate. The airline recommends that passengers should be present no later than 40 minutes before their scheduled flight departure time, or they may face a missed departure fee of €120.

Passengers who arrive less than 40 minutes before their flight's departure time could be charged a fee and will need to be rebooked onto a new flight. This fee also applies to those who arrive "up to one hour after flight departure time".

As per Ryanair's website, this fee is "also available to customers who arrive at the ticket desk up to an hour after their flight departure to move to the next available flight. The fee is charged per passenger per sector.”