Dozens of flights have been cancelled ahead of a strike set to be staged by staff at major airports in Italy.

The Italian Ministry of Transport has announced that handling staff at a significant number of the country’s airports plan to strike tomorrow (February 5). Handling staff from companies associated with Assohandlers, one of Italy’s largest aviation associations, are set to walk out for 24 hours due to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions, with unions demanding better wages, improved hours and better benefits for ground staff.

Assohandlers represent handlers at major airports, including Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Catania, and Venice. Handling staff’s key responsibilities include baggage services, boarding assistance and aircraft loading and unloading. Companies falling under Assohandlers’ banner include Airport Handling, which works with airlines like easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air, according to airporthandling.eu.

Air passenger rights expert Anton Radchenko of AirAdvisor explains: “When airport handlers strike, airports and carriers are presented with a very tricky situation. Handlers are a vital component of a machine with a number of moving parts, so when staff from any part of that machine walkout, services are likely to be affected by delays and cancellations.

“As well at disrupted flights, strikes like these can result in luggage not making it on to flights. Last February, Aviapartner handling staff at Brussels Airport went on strike at short notice which caused significant delays to flights and led to passengers experiencing issues with their luggage. Another previous Aviapartner strike at Brussels resulted in massive disruption, more than 100 flights were cancelled in a single day - affected airlines included Ryanair and KLM.“

Mr Radchenko offered advice for those who have flights booked to and from Italy tomorrow. He said: “If you’re travelling between the UK and Italy with airlines like Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz, TUI or British Airways, don’t underestimate the damage that these strikes could cause to your travel plans. If your flight is cancelled less than 14 days before you are due to fly, you may be due up to £520 in compensation from your airline.

“Equally, if your flight is cancelled, you have the right to seek a new seat on a different flight to your intended destination within a reasonable amount of time. This can be with the airline you were due to travel with or a rival airline - and your airline is obliged to pay for it. If you choose not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund for your ticket from your airline.

“Airlines are obliged to offer passengers whose flights are delayed by more than two hours food and drink vouchers. If your flight is rescheduled for the following day, airlines should provide you with accommodation in a nearby hotel. Use a free compensation calculator to figure out what you might be able to claim back from your airline."