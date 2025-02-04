EasyJet has unveiled its best package holiday and flight-only deals to grab before its Big Orange Sale ends.

The Big Orange Sale offers up to 20% off over 1.4 million seats for travel across Europe and beyond. It features discounted fares on flights from the UK to 136 destinations, including new routes for this summer such as Cape Verde and Tbilisi, Georgia.

Travelers can book discounted flights for travel between 6 January and 14 December 2025, with deals available on a wide range of destinations. New winter routes to Tromso, Norway, and year-round services to Strasbourg are also included in the sale. EasyJet holidays is offering up to £400 off package holidays, with discounts available through the code JANSALE for bookings made before 11pm on 4 February 2025.

The sale includes beach holidays, city breaks, and over 7000 hotels in 100 destinations. Packages are available for travel until October 2026, with millions of free kids’ places to help plan family trips for the new year and beyond.

However, the sale ends at 11pm tonight (Tuesday 4 February) so you need to be quick. Listed below are package holiday deals and flight-only deals you need to quickly grab.

EasyJet package holiday deals

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Barcelo Lanzarote Active Resort in Lanzarote on a Half Board basis for £475 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 7 May 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Caybeach Papagayos in Lanzarote on a Self Catering basis for £367 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 9 June 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Playa Olid Apartments in Tenerife on an All Inclusive basis for £535 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 1 May 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Gara Suites in Tenerife on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £438 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool John Lennon on 10 May 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Elba Lucia Sport and Suite Hotel in Fuerteventura on a Half Board basis for £429 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham International on 20 March 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Caleta Dorada in Fuerteventura on an All Inclusive basis for £519 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 2 March 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Servatur Playa Bonita in Gran Canaria on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £548 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast International on 25 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Servatur Riosol in Gran Canaria on a Self Catering basis for £426 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast International on 25 March 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Elite Hotel & Spa in Venice on a Room Only basis for £180 per person* including flights from Manchester on 10 February 2025

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Wine Apartments in Krakow on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £231 per person* including flights from Bristol on 4 March 2025

Flight-only offers

London Gatwick to Marseille from £17.99**, Menorca, Rennes and Strasbourg from £20.99** and Copenhagen, Naples and Verona from £23.99**

London Luton to Nice from £14.99**, Djerba from £25.13** and Lisbon from £30.99**

Bristol to Basel and Venice from £14.99**, Geneva, Grenoble and Innsbruck from £23.99** and Madrid and Paris from £26.99**

Birmingham to Mallorca from £14.99**, Jersey and Milan from £20.99** and Amsterdam, Barcelona and Malaga from £26.99**

Manchester to Berlin and Lyon from £14.99**, Oslo from £26.99** and Lanzarote from £37.99**

Liverpool to Prague from £20.99**, Berlin from £35.99** and Tenerife from £38.99**

Edinburgh to Geneva from £26.99**, Lyon from £28.99** and Agadir from £35.99**

Glasgow to Amsterdam from £28.99** and Agadir from £30.99**

Belfast to Lyon and Geneva from £23.99** and Amsterdam from £38.99**

**Flights one way per person including taxes. All fares are valid 04.02.25 – 09.03.25