A woman was kicked off an easyJet flight heading to Manchester Airport after she launched a racist rant “about Muslim and Ukrainian people”.

The woman, in her 50s, can be seen shouting at fellow passengers and using racist language during an EasyJet flight from Belfast to Manchester on Friday (17 January). Witness Shauna Corr, 44, said: “The lady involved was a few rows in front of me - I felt very sorry for the couple sat behind her and children on the flight.

“Her language was atrocious and racist, she was making very derogatory comments about people including Muslims - at one stage she even struck out at Ukrainian people.” A video of the incident shows passengers telling the woman to be quiet.

At one point a steward reprimands her for her language and warns her that he will call the police if she continues. The woman continues swearing and shouting and is eventually escorted off the plane.

A woman was kicked off an easyJet flight heading to Manchester Airport after she launched a racist rant “about Muslim and Ukrainian people”. (Photo: SWNS) | SWNS

The woman's unruly behaviour began midway through the flight, and she even appeared to take some Tayto crisps from a flight attendant without paying. A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “Flight EZY714 from Belfast City to Manchester on 17 January was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard. EasyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and acted quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers was not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 8.50pm yesterday evening (Friday 17 January 2025), we were called to reports of a woman being drunk and disorderly onboard an aircraft flying from Belfast in Northern Ireland to Manchester Airport. Upon the plane returning to Manchester Airport, a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk onboard an aircraft and was taken into custody where she remains for questioning.”