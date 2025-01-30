Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking for a quick holiday getaway in February to somewhere that is warm and will offer you winter sun - here is the hottest Canary Island destination and some cheap holiday deals.

By most accounts, Gran Canaria is the warmest Canary Island in February, with average maximum temperatures of 22C, and typical lows of around 15C. There isn’t too much difference between the islands, but Gran Canaria comes in first place because it tends to have the warmest evenings compared to Lanzarote, Fuertraventura and Tenerife.

However, Tenerife is best for nightlife, while Lanzarote is best for hiking and Fuerteventura is the place to be for water sports. Gran Canaria has a huge variety of cool landscapes. Sun-drenched Gran Canaria, known as the “miniature continent” for its versatile landscapes, offers not only parasol-peppered beaches but multiday hiking routes weaving a blanket of fertile forest and peaks of 1,950m.

The flight to the destination is also only around four-and-a-half hours. The nearby Sahara Desert can send over hot winds too - and the occasional dust storm - although the breeze in the Canary Islands stops this from becoming too extreme.

Listed below are some cheap holiday deals found by NationalWorld.

Jet2holidays

3 star Livvo Hotels Lago Taurito And Waterpark: 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Manchester on 28th February. £529 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 2 and 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

3 star Marina Elite, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 28th February. Price: £539 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Loveholidays

3* Monteparaiso, Puerto Rico (GC), Gran Canaria, Canary IslandsTravel dates: 7 nights from 27th February 2025Price: From £369pp Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Ryanair. Board Basis: Self Catering.

3* Servatur Monte Feliz, Bahia Feliz, Gran Canaria, Canary IslandsTravel dates: 7 nights from 27th February 2025Price: From £419pp. Flights: Departing from London Stansted with Ryanair. Board Basis: Self Catering

3* Cala D'Or, Puerto Rico (GC), Gran Canaria, Canary IslandsTravel dates: 7 nights from 21st February 2025Price: From £439pp. Flights: Departing from Birmingham with Ryanair. Board Basis: Self Catering

3* Servatur Riosol, Puerto Rico (GC), Gran Canaria, Canary IslandsTravel dates: 7 nights from 28th February 2025Price: From £449pp. Flights: Departing from Newcastle with Ryanair. Board Basis: Self Catering

TUI

TUI offers a three-night holiday to Playa Taurito, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain staying at the 4T Hotel LIVVO Valle Taurito on an all-inclusive basis from £656 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Twin Room with Limited Sea View and Balcony with flights departing from London Gatwick on 16th Feb 2025 with hand luggage only and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI offers a four-night holiday to Puerto Rico, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain staying at the 3T Apartamentos Eden on an all-inclusive basis from £779 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a 1 Bedroom Apartment with Balcony or Terrace with flights departing from London Gatwick on 19th Feb 2025 with hand luggage only and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI offers a four-night holiday to Playa del Ingles, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain staying at the 4T HL Miraflor Suites on an half-board basis from £530 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Bungalow Superior with flights departing from Edinburgh on 19th Feb 2025 with hand luggage only and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

TUI offers a seven-night holiday to Playa del Ingles, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain staying at the 4T HL Miraflor Suites on a half-board basis from £1176 per person. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a Bungalow Superior with flights departing from Manchester on 15th Feb 2025 with 23kg luggage per person and transfers. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download our app.

All prices quoted are correct to the particular product package at the time of TUI issuing the price package/packages to the publication. Price was quoted on 30/01/2025. Prices provided are subject to change and have limited availability. Terms and conditions apply.