Ryanair has announced the closure of its Billund base and withdrawal of its direct flights to Aalborg, Denmark from the UK.

The scrapping of its flights to Aalborg comes after the introduction of a new aviation tax in Denmark. The Irish carrier will cease operations at both locations from the end of March 2025, responding to the Danish government's decision to implement a passenger tax from January 2025.

The airline will stop its direct flights from London Stansted Airport to Aalborg next month. The closure means a $200million (£160million) loss of investment, with Ryanair pulling two aircraft from its Billund base.

The airline's decision comes after unsuccessful negotiations with Billund Airport to secure a competitive long-term agreement. The Danish government's new aviation tax of up to DKK50 (£5.57) per departing passenger is part of the reason for Ryanair's withdrawal.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "We are very disappointed to announce the closure of our two aircraft Billund base and our operations at Aalborg from the end of March. We have been left with no other choice following the Danish Government's short-sighted decision to introduce a harmful aviation tax."

It comes as Ryanair will also cease operations entirely in the Spanish cities of Jerez, Valladolid, Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander and the airport of Asturias. Ryanair announced it would redirect its aircraft and capacity to several other European destinations and Morocco. The airline specifically named Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary and Morocco as countries where it plans to increase operations.