Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has launched a limited time sale on flights to celebrate the first pay day of 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline is celebrating the first pay day of 2025 with a 48-hour flash sale offering February and March fares from just £16.99. These low fares are available across Ryanair’s 2,600 routes, including over 230 top destinations like Dublin, Venice, Tenerife, Krakow, and Faro.

This limited time sale has begun today (Wednesday 29 January) and ends at midnight tomorrow (Thursday 30 January). Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “After a long month of penny pinching after the festive period, Pay Day is finally here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair has launched a limited time sale on flights to celebrate the first pay day of 2025. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“And what better way to celebrate the end of the January drought than by treating yourself to a well-deserved Spring getaway in February or March. And with Ryanair’s 48 hour Pay Day flash sale, you can do so with fares from as little as £16.99 across Ryanair’s industry leading network of 230 destinations, including top destinations such as Dublin, Venice, Tenerife, Krakow, and Faro.”

Holiday makers headed out of Dublin Airport can expect some discount deals on flights to Luxembourg, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and more, while those jetting off from Cork Airport can expect to grab deals to Paris, London, Liverpool and more. From Birmingham Airport you can get deals on Dublin, Cork, Alicante, Fuerteventura and more.