Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers with flights booked over a major change.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline has confirmed that paper boarding passes are being ditched this year, in a move that may annoy thousands of passengers. The company's boss Michael O’Leary said that the airline will phase out the physical passes by May 2025, noting that as many as 60% of travellers currently use mobile passes.

As it stands, British tourists can present their boarding passes in paper form or in digital form on the company's app. They can also get a boarding pass at the airport with the airline. But, passengers are charged £55 if they forget to check in and download their boarding passes before arriving at the airport terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair has issued a warning to passengers with flights booked over a major change. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images) | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Under the new system there would be no option to check in at the airport at all, with the desks scrapped entirely. Mr O’Leary said: "Our goal is to eliminate check-in desks at the airport, just like we’ve done with luggage counters. Everything will be managed through the app, making the process fully digital and eliminating paper entirely.

"I’m one of the last remaining people still showing up with my piece of paper It also means, once we get everybody onto the app, nobody will ever again pay for a boarding pass at an airport - the airport check-in fee will be gone. So, I think it will be a smoother, easier journey for everybody."

However, some countries, including popular destinations like Morocco and Turkey, still require a physical print out of the boarding pass. The Ryanair website currently states: "If you depart from a Moroccan airport, a digital boarding pass will not be accepted. You must carry a physical printout of your boarding pass, and you’ll need to present this boarding pass at the Moroccan airport check-in facility."