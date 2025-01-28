Ryanair boarding pass changes: Airline issues warning to all passengers with flights booked over change - as CEO wants to 'eliminate check-in desks'
The airline has confirmed that paper boarding passes are being ditched this year, in a move that may annoy thousands of passengers. The company's boss Michael O’Leary said that the airline will phase out the physical passes by May 2025, noting that as many as 60% of travellers currently use mobile passes.
As it stands, British tourists can present their boarding passes in paper form or in digital form on the company's app. They can also get a boarding pass at the airport with the airline. But, passengers are charged £55 if they forget to check in and download their boarding passes before arriving at the airport terminal.
Under the new system there would be no option to check in at the airport at all, with the desks scrapped entirely. Mr O’Leary said: "Our goal is to eliminate check-in desks at the airport, just like we’ve done with luggage counters. Everything will be managed through the app, making the process fully digital and eliminating paper entirely.
"I’m one of the last remaining people still showing up with my piece of paper It also means, once we get everybody onto the app, nobody will ever again pay for a boarding pass at an airport - the airport check-in fee will be gone. So, I think it will be a smoother, easier journey for everybody."
However, some countries, including popular destinations like Morocco and Turkey, still require a physical print out of the boarding pass. The Ryanair website currently states: "If you depart from a Moroccan airport, a digital boarding pass will not be accepted. You must carry a physical printout of your boarding pass, and you’ll need to present this boarding pass at the Moroccan airport check-in facility."
