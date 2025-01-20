Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pilot ordered the removal of a passenger from a Ryanair flight who refused to cooperate with the cabin crew.

The incident occurred on a flight bound for Lavacolla Airport in Santiago de Compostela, mainland Spain from Lanzarote, causing a 40-minute delay to its scheduled departure. The passenger in question, who claimed to be a United Nations diplomat, requested to be relocated to a seat in the front row but refused to produce his boarding pass when asked by the crew.

After repeated attempts to resolve the situation, the captain ultimately decided to ban the individual from travelling, and called the Guardia Civil to forcibly remove the passenger from the aircraft. The disruption led to a significant delay for the other passengers, many of whom expressed frustration over the unexpected commotion. Ryanair has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

According to Canarian Weekly, the flight eventually departed without further issues. The incident was recorded by fellow passengers and highlights the importance of adhering to flight safety regulations.

The incident comes after a woman was kicked off an easyJet flight heading to Manchester Airport after she launched a racist rant “about Muslim and Ukrainian people”. The woman's unruly behaviour began midway through the flight, and she even appeared to take some Tayto crisps from a flight attendant without paying.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “Flight EZY714 from Belfast City to Manchester on 17 January was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard. EasyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and acted quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers was not compromised at any time.”