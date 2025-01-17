Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Valentine’s Day only a short month away, Ryanair is spreading the love with the launch of its special Valentine’s sale.

It is offering flights in February to popular romantic destinations for as little as £24.99. This limited time sale will run from Saturday (18 January) until midnight Sunday (19 January) with low fare flights to over 230 destinations available.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “With Valentine’s Day only a short month away, Ryanair is spreading the love with the launch of our Valentine’s sale, offering fares for February travel from as little as £24.99. Fly on the wings of love to a lovey-dovey destination of your choice with over 230 destinations to choose from across Ryanair’s industry-leading network, including classic romantic hotspots like Venice, Paris and Budapest.

“This limited-time sale runs from Saturday, 18 Jan until midnight Sunday, 19 Jan on Ryanair.com. So, why not skip the chocolates and flowers this year, and treat yourself and your loved one to a romantic getaway instead.”

To help you decide which destination to choose for your Valentine’s rendezvous, Ryanair has revealed some of its top romantic destinations.

Venice, Italy

With enchanting canals, romantic gondola rides, and charming cobblestone streets, Venice creates an atmosphere of timeless romance. Iconic landmarks like the Rialto Bridge and St. Mark’s Square provide picturesque backdrops for lovebirds, while intimate candlelit dinners in quaint Venetian restaurants add to the allure.

Paris, France

The "City of Love" – Paris is a timeless Valentine’s destination, offering couples, friends and solo travellers a perfect blend of romance and charm. From the sparkling Eiffel Tower to intimate cafés and picturesque Seine River cruises, Paris creates unforgettable moments.

Budapest, Hungary

With its stunning architecture and thermal baths, Budapest makes for a unique Valentine’s destination. Enjoy a romantic cruise along the Danube River, with breathtaking views of landmarks like Buda Castle and the Parliament. The city’s cosy cafés, atmospheric ruin bars, and rejuvenating spa experiences create the perfect backdrop for love and relaxation.