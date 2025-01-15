Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryanair has launched a sale with flights from £16.99 to “exciting' destinations” - giving Brits the chance to “soak up last of winter sun”.

Ryanair has launched a 48-hour flash sale with flights from just €16.99 for January, February, and March travel. The sale ends at midnight tomorrow (Thursday 16 January), so whether you want to explore a new city, get your adrenaline pumping with a thrill-seeking escape, or simply relax and soak up some winter sun, the clock is ticking!

You can book a bargain-buster fare to one of Ryanair’s industry leading network of over 235 destinations. Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:“The clock is ticking! So make sure you head over to Ryanair.com now and book your Jan, Feb, and Mar travel with fares available from just £16.99 for 48 hours only.

“Whether you’re planning to explore a vibrant city for the first time, take on the ski-slopes in an action-packed holiday, or simply soak up the last of the winter sun, our industry-leading network of over 235+ destinations has you covered. And with fares from just £16.99, there really is no excuse not to tick some of Ryanair’s exciting destinations off your 2025 ‘book-it’ list.”

As some inspiration, you could book flights to Paris - a perfect blend of art, culture, and romance. From iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame to world-class museums like the Louvre, it's a dream city break destination for any history and art lover. Stroll through charming streets, indulge in exquisite French cuisine, and soak in the city's timeless charm.

Or you could opt for Madrid, a city that pulses with energy and culture. Explore world-class art at the Prado and Reina Sofía museums, and stroll through the grand Plaza Mayor and Retiro Park. With its lively tapas bars, rich history, and passionate atmosphere, Madrid is a city to savour.

Flights to Berlin are also on offer with Ryanair Berlin. You can explore iconic landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate and Berlin Wall, and dive into history and art at the renowned Museum Island, featuring five world-class museums. With its vibrant art scene, cutting-edge creativity, and stories of resilience, Berlin offers a dynamic experience like no other.