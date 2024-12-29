Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a lot to get excited about, whether you’re flying with BA, Jet2, Tui, easyJet, or another smaller airline. There will be dozens of new summer holiday destinations launching at regional hubs such as Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Newcastle next year.

Some routes are even planned ahead for late 2025, so you can plan late-autumn escapes now to destinations including Marrakech and the Canary Islands. Listed below are the best routes launching from major UK cities next year.

London

BA will resume its flights between Tbilisi and London Heathrow Airport from 30 March 2025, flying four times per week.

BA adds flights to Olbia, Italy from London City airport; to Rimini from London Heathrow, and to Salerno from London Gatwick from May 2025.

easyJet has plans for flights to the Georgian capital in summer 2025, departing from London Luton twice per week, starting from April.

New easyJet flights between Rimini, Italy and London Gatwick (from 16 April), and between Almeria, Spain and London Luton (from 1 June).

New Jet2 Stansted to Pula, Croatia and Bergen, Norway routes from 2 May.

With Tui, there’ll be new opportunities to fly to the Tunisian town of Enfidha from Stansted, along with 33 weekly flights to 13 other destinations. There’ll also be flights to Porto from Gatwick, and Luton to Paphos, both in support of Tui cruise programmes.

Air Canada will operate flights to Ottawa from Heathrow, starting at the end of March 2025.

Aberdeen

Ryanair has announced flights to Krakow from Aberdeen, starting April 2 next year.

Edinburgh

Jet2’s new Edinburgh routes for 2025 include: Prague (January), Bergen (May), Bourgas (May), and Sicily (October).

easyJet will also expand its offerings from Edinburgh airport, to include flights to Enfidha, Tunisia; Olbia, Italy; and Marrakech, Morocco from May.

Glasgow

Ryanair will operate a new flight route twice-weekly from Glasgow to Malta from April 2025.

easyJet will fly out to Antalya, Turkey and Reus, Spain from Glasgow Airport starting June 2025.

Belfast

Belfast has announced new twice-weekly flights to Reus, Spain from April with easyJet.

Manchester

From May 2025, head to Jerez, Pula or Salerno on the Amalfi coast with Jet2.

Tui will fly passengers to Verona from March, and later in the year will see additional routes to Marrakech, Agadir and Berlin.

Routes to Izmir, Madrid and Kalamata, among others, will also be on offer with easyJet starting from June.

Birmingham

Jet2’s new routes to Jerez, Salerno and Pula will depart from Birmingham airport, but will begin operating from August, September and October 2025 respectively. There will also be an additional route to Porto later in the year, too.

easyJet will fly to Gran Canaria twice-weekly starting in May, and to Malta from June.

Bournemoth

Bournemouth Airport will see at least 25 new Jet2 services departing from Bournemouth throughout 2025, with highlights including Canary Islands like Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Lanzarote (May) and Fuertaventura in time for late-autumn getaways. There will also be new routes to Turkey’s Dalaman and Antalya from August/September, Portugal’s Faro and Madeira from June, along with Greek getaways to Zante, Rhodes, Crete and more.

East Midlands

TUI will fly to Burgas in Bulgaria, along with Boa Vista in West Africa’s Cape Verde.

Leeds Bradford

Jet2 will offer flights to Jerez in June 2025.

Newcastle

Newcastle International will operate flights to Berlin with Eurowings from 1 May 2025.

There will be Malaga twice-weekly with easyJet from the end of March 2025.

Jet2 will fly to Dalaman from 4 May and to Gdansk in December 2025.

Liverpool

New routes from Liverpool airport to Antalya from 6 May with SunExpress. The airline will also fly out to Malaga from August