A passenger has died on board an Air France flight despite doctors trying to save them.

The traveler fell ill after the flight took off from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday (14 January), NBC Boston reported. Doctors tried to treat the individual, but they 'couldn't be rescued' and died shortly after.

Emergency crews were pictured at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday night after the plane landed. Police have described the death as 'unattended' but have not provided further details. The individual's identity will not be released until their loved ones have been notified.

The Massachusetts State Police, whose detective unit responded to the scene, is investigating the death. Air France, in a statement to NBC Boston, confirmed that a passenger died on board Flight AF334 after suffering a medical emergency.

A passenger has died on board an Air France flight despite doctors trying to save them. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson said: “Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn't be rescued. Air France reminds that its crew members are regularly trained to handle these kinds of situations.”

The incident comes after a Ryanair flight to Manchester was forced to make an emergency landing in London after a passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air and later died onboard in November last year. A fellow passenger told the Manchester Evening News that a man started “having convulsions” before passengers trained in first aid performed CPR in the aisle. Two members of the cabin crew reportedly used the defibrillator on the man for 25 minutes before the flight made an emergency landing at London Stansted.