A number of Ryanair destinations have been axed for 2025.

The budget airline has made the decision to cancel flights in some European spots due to "excessive fees" and aviation taxes. The low-cost airline is now scrapping flights to and from Aalborg.

The news comes after Denmark announced new aviation taxes. The tax has introduced a 50DKK (€6.70) fee for all passengers departing Denmark, which is paid for by airlines.

A spokesperson said: "We are very disappointed to announce the closure of our 2 aircraft Billund base and our operations at Aalborg from the end of March, but we have been left with no other choice following the Danish Govt’s short-sighted decision to introduce a harmful aviation tax from Jan 2025."

This will result in 1.7million fewer seats to and from the city, 32 route cancellations and the loss of two aircrafts as Ryanair reallocate capacity to other EU countries that don't have aviation taxes.

According to Aviation24, Ryanair pilots and crew in Billund have been offered transfers within the airline’s network. As Ryanair close down its route, it's expected that KLM, the other airline to provide flights from Dublin to Aalborg will hike up their prices.

It comes after Ryanair confirmed last month that it will cut flights at seven regional Spanish airports this summer over "excessive fees". The Irish budget airline will quit operating in Jerez, and Vallodolid, and reduce flights in and out of Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander, and Asturias.

Ryanair said the move was down to fees put in place by State-controlled airport operator Aena. The flight cuts will see 12 routes affected with capacity being dropped by 18 per cent, with 800,000 passenger seats cancelled. The airline has long had issue with fees charged by Aena, previously taking action over attempts to increase fees amid a five-year charge freeze.

CEO Eddie Wilson called out Aena for its decisions, claiming the operator is failing to ‘support Spain’s regional growth’ and is instead focusing on foreign investments in airports across the Caribbean, UK, and the Americas. He said: “Aena’s refusal to incentivise airlines to use underutilised capacity at its regional airports has forced Ryanair to reallocate aircraft and capacity to more competitive European markets, such as Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary, and Morocco, where governments are actively incentivising growth”.

Ryanair have scrapped or reduced a number of flights to European hotspots, leaving jetsetters short.

The routes scrapped include:

Aalborg in Denmark

Jerez in Spain

Vallodolid in Spain

They will reduce flights to and from:

Vigo in Spain

Santiago de Compostela in Spain

Zaragoza in Spain

Santander in Spain

Asturias in Spain