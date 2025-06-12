The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for India after the fatal Boeing plane crash.

More than 200 people have died in the Air India plane crash, Kanan Desai, a top city police officer, has told Reuters. The plane heading to Gatwick Airport and carrying 242 people crashed into a doctor's college residential quarters in Ahmedabad, where another approximately 200 people were living.

A video of the incident, obtained by local media, shows the Air India aircraft flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke. Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into a residential building as firefighters continued to tackle the smoke.

The Foreign Office has now issued a new travel warning for India. It says: “We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved.

“British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000. The Government of Gujarat State have established an Emergency Centre that can be contacted on: +91 (0) 79 23251900 / +91 (0) 9078405304.

“Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number. Families in India seeking more information can call +91 (0) 1800 5691 444.”

Air India’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described the incident as a “tragic accident” and a “devastating event” and said emergency response teams are at the site. Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Government will provide “all the support that it can” to those affected by the incident. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stood up a crisis team in India and the UK, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.